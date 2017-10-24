Sambalpur University, Odisha Declares +3 Second Year Result 2017 at orissaresults.nic.in
Sambalpur University, Odisha +3 Second Year examination 2017 results have been declared today by the varsity and are available on the Odisha government’s results website - orissaresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their second year exam results on Sambalpur University’s official website - suniv.ac.in.
Sambalpur University has released the results of all streams viz Arts, Commerce and Science. Therefore candidates who had appeared in the B.A., B.Com and B.Sc 2nd year exams can follow the instructions given below and check their result online:
How to Check Sambalpur University, Odisha +3 Second Year Examination 2017 result?
Step 1 – Visit the official result website - orissaresults.nic.in
Step 2 – Under Sambalpur University, click on:
+3 SECOND UNIVERSITY EXAMINATION RESULT–2017 (Arts, Science, Commerce)(DT.24-10-2017)
Step 3 – Enter your Roll Number and Submit
Step 4 – Download your Result and take a print out for further reference
National Informatics Centre maintains the results website of Odisha government and has given a disclaimer for errors (if any) in the exam results. As per the disclaimer, the results are just for immediate information to the examinees and hence provisional in nature. If a candidate finds any discrepancy, he/she must report the same to the university authorities within 30 days of exam declaration.
About Sambalpur University
Established in the year 1967, Sambalpur University is popularly known as Jyoti Vihar. It is situated in the Burla district of Sambalpur, Odisha on the foothills of Hirakud dam. The Governor of Odisha is selected as the chancellor of Sambalpur University. Sambalpur University is also a designated 'Manuscript Conservation Centre' (MCC) that comes under the National Mission for Manuscripts (2003).
