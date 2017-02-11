»
1-min read

Sangeet Som’s Brother Detained for Carrying Pistol in Polling Booth

News18.com

First published: February 11, 2017, 11:51 AM IST | Updated: Yesterday
Sangeet Som's Brother Detained for Carrying Pistol in Polling Booth
File image of BJP leader Sangeet Som.

Police detained the brother of BJP leader and MLA from Sardhana, Sangeet Som, for carrying a weapon into a polling booth on Saturday.

Gagan Som was arrested in Faridpur by an officer on special duty after he was found carrying a pistol while he was inside a polling booth.

Large parts of western Uttar Pradesh went to the polls on Saturday. Spotting the pistol, the security personnel whisked Gagan away from inside the booth.

Sangeet shot to limelight for his fiery speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was one of those named for inciting violence.

