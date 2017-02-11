Sangeet Som’s Brother Detained for Carrying Pistol in Polling Booth
File image of BJP leader Sangeet Som.
Police detained the brother of BJP leader and MLA from Sardhana, Sangeet Som, for carrying a weapon into a polling booth on Saturday.
Gagan Som was arrested in Faridpur by an officer on special duty after he was found carrying a pistol while he was inside a polling booth.
Large parts of western Uttar Pradesh went to the polls on Saturday. Spotting the pistol, the security personnel whisked Gagan away from inside the booth.
Sangeet shot to limelight for his fiery speeches during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was one of those named for inciting violence.
Recommended For You
- Yusuf Pathan Becomes First Indian Male Cricketer to Sign for Foreign T20 League
- New 2017 Hyundai Grand i10 Review: It's Not Going to Be Easy for Ignis
- When Rekha Paired Sport Shoes With a Linen Sari and Made a Classic Statement
- Grammy Awards 2017: Listen to The Nominees Before the Big Ceremony
- Ravichandran Ashwin Fastest to 250 Test Wickets