Sanitation Workers Agree to Postpone Strike: NDMC

A section of NDMC sanitation workers, who had called a strike on October 16, have agreed to postpone the stir for 20 days, the civic body on Wednesday said.North Delhi Mayor Preety Agarwal said a committee would be constituted soon to look into their issues.A section of sanitation workers are currently on an indefinite strike since October 11, demanding payment of salaries, clearance of arrears and cashless medical card for them.On October 16, an umbrella union of sanitation workers had claimed that section of workers from both the NDMC and SDMC had joined their stir from that day.A meeting of a few unions was held today with the civic authorities, the NDMC said in a statement."Our efforts have brought results and today all the unions which attended the meeting have agreed to postpone strike by 20 days that was called from October 16," she said.Lot of efforts were made to discuss the issue in detail with Delhi government, she said."But it brought no result, as they did not pay attention to the gravity of problem keeping aside the citizens interest and cleanliness of the city, especially on the occasion of festivals like Diwali, the mayor alleged.