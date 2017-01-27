New Delhi: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his crew were allegedly assaulted by members of the Karni Sena over alleged distortion of facts in the director's next venture, Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavati. The incident reportedly occurred on Friday during the film’s shooting in Jaipur's Jaigarh Fort.

Bhansali Productions CEO Shobha Sant said no damage had been caused. "It was the act of 'typical miscreants'. The matter is under control now after the Commissioner of Police visited the unit. No damage has been caused to the set. We were shooting on location in Jaipur, not on a set. The incident lasted a few minutes. It was sorted after police intervened,” Sant said.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

Speaking to CNN News18, Karni Sena member Lokendra Singh Kalvi said: “Haven't seen the script... But we came to know about the story in a newspaper interview of actor Ranveer Singh, where he said that Deepika Padukone and he share an intimate scene in the film, which is against historical facts.”

After the incident, the director decided not to go ahead with the shooting in the state.

"We had warned the filmmakers against presenting wrong facts. When we came to know about the shooting, we gathered there and protested. Besides the Karni sena activists, there were several other people who had gone there to watch the shooting. Someone from the mob slapped him and pulled his hair," district president of Karni sena Narayan Singh claimed.

"There was a protest and the issue was settled after both the parties held talks," said DPC North (Jaipur) Anshuman Bhomia.

He said no FIR was lodged by anyone but five persons have been detained by the police for disturbing peace. The filmmaker has said he will not go ahead with the shooting plans here and he will pack up, Bhomia said.

Singh claimed that Bhansali wants to present a "distorted fact" about Rani Padmavati which will not tolerated by the Rajput community.

"We want that no distorted fact be shown in the film and have asked the filmmaker to take care of it. The Rajput community will strongly oppose any move of presenting wrong facts about Rani Padmavati," he said.

The director is yet to comment on the incident.

The Karni Sena had been in news a few years ago when it stalled the release of Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Jodha Akbar in Rajasthan, alleging discrepancies in the portrayal of Jodha, who was married to Akbar.