Sardar Sarovar Oustees Protest: Medha Patkar Granted Bail by HC

Narmada Bachao Andolan founder Medha Patkar was granted bail by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday.Patkar was arrested on August 9 after she was discharged from an Indore hospital and was proceeding towards Dhar to resume her indefinite fast along with other protesters. Locals led by NBA volunteers have been protesting for the last few weeks in Dhar against the last leg of shifting of Sardar Sarovar Dam oustees. They allege that disbursement of compensation to the oustees and development of basic amenities at makeshift colonies was still a far cry.Patkar had been accused of abduction and wrongful confinement of government servants in Kukshi. Senior counsel Anand Mohan Mathur said the abduction charge was baseless as public servants who alleged abduction had consultation with Patkar and her aides at a public place. He also argued that holding a fast was not a crime.The HC after hearing arguments from both the sides granted bail to Patkar, but it cautioned her against any disruption in government work. Patkar, however, could not come out of jail on Wednesday as bail orders could not reach Dhar on timeOne of the Patkar’s aides Amulya Nidhi told News18 that three of their volunteers, charged with section 308 of IPC, were still incarcerated and the HC would take up their bail plea on August 24.A communiqué from the NBA claimed that dozens of Bharatiya Janata Party workers resigned from party posts in SSD-affected village Bajrikheda against arrest of Medha Patkar and others. Recently, 30 BJP workers have quit party posts in village Kadmal, it added.Supreme Court in an earlier order had ordered shifting of affected people in MP by July 31. NBA alleging inadequate facilities at makeshift colonies meant for oustees and incomplete disbursement of compensation had moved SC, which directed them to approach the Madhya Pradesh High Court. The HC would take up the matter for hearing on September 7.