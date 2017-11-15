Two days after Income Tax officers swooped down on the premises of Jaya TV and other properties linked to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and recovered Rs 1,430 crore undisclosed income, I-T sleuths will now question her in jail.Sources said on Wednesday, that after raiding 187 premises in connection with Sasikala and her relatives, including the now disqualified TTV Dinakaran, that the tax officers will soon question the jailed AIADMK leader.I-T officers on Monday said that the department had on last Thursday carried out simultaneous multi-city raids on 187 premises including those linked to Sasikala and her nephew and deposed AIADMK general secretary Dinakaran and Tamil television channel Jaya TV over suspected tax evasion.A top tax investigation official in Chennai said that more than Rs 7 crore in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 5 crore were seized during the searches.As many as 15 bank lockers and diamond jewellery were kept under "prohibitory orders" under which access to them is denied, he added."A lot of incriminating documents were found and prima facie we have detected undisclosed income of Rs 1,430 crore," the official, who did not want to be named, told PTI. In Delhi, a senior I-T official said undisclosed income of around Rs 1,500 crore was detected during the multi-city searches that were carried out mostly in Tamil Nadu.Stating that Rs 30 crore of undisclosed income was "detected already", the Chennai-based official said a "lot more materials" are being looked into.According to a PTI report, to a question on the nature of undisclosed income, the official said this relates to unexplained cash and unexplained cash introduced for acquiring several businesses. The issue of shell companies was a separate matter, he said, but did not elaborate.