Panneerselvam Meets Governor Again, This Time After Sasikala Faction

VK Sasikala has surrendered in Bengaluru a day after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case. Sasikala and two of her relatives will be lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to serve the remainder of their term. Sources say Sasikala will share the prison cell with two other women. She had requested to be lodged next to Jayalalithaa's old cell.

In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the Raj Bhavan in anticipation of a floor test in the Assembly to decide who gets the state’s chief ministership — caretaker CM O Panneerselvam or Sasikala loyalist Edappadi Palaniswami. Both of them met the Governor in the evening. Sources said a floor test may be held on Friday.

Here's a recap: