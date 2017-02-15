Panneerselvam Meets Governor Again, This Time After Sasikala Faction

VK Sasikala has surrendered in Bengaluru a day after being convicted by the Supreme Court in a corruption case. Sasikala and two of her relatives will be lodged in the Parappana Agrahara Central Jail to serve the remainder of their term. Sources say Sasikala will share the prison cell with two other women. She had requested to be lodged next to Jayalalithaa's old cell.
In Tamil Nadu, all eyes are on the Raj Bhavan in anticipation of a floor test in the Assembly to decide who gets the state’s chief ministership — caretaker CM O Panneerselvam or Sasikala loyalist Edappadi Palaniswami. Both of them met the Governor in the evening. Sources said a floor test may be held on Friday.
Here's a recap:
Feb 15, 2017 9:12 pm (IST)
Swaminathan, O. Panneerselvam loyalist says that MLAs at the resort are not being allowed to go out. "Only a dozen of them are allowed to speak on TV," he said.
Feb 15, 2017 9:02 pm (IST)
This is Panneerselvam’s second meeting with the Governor since his rebellion over a week ago. The last time, the Governor had met Panneerselvam first, followed by VK Sasikala. Today, however, the Governor first granted an audience to Sasikala loyalist Palaniswami.
Feb 15, 2017 8:39 pm (IST)
Caretaker CM O. Pannerselvam has just left for the Raj Bhawan to meet the governor.
Feb 15, 2017 8:29 pm (IST)
One of the Sasikala loyalists says that all the AIADMK MLAs have chosen E. Palanisami as their leader. "We have requested the governor to conduct the swearing in ceremony. We still believe he will give us the invitation. We are confident that democracy will win."
The loyalist also adds, "The governor has told us that he has gone through our request and will respond publicly very soon."
We gave the governor an example of NT Rama Rao from 1984, the loyalist added.
Feb 15, 2017 8:17 pm (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 8:06 pm (IST)
Sources say the Governor may call for a floor test on Friday
Feb 15, 2017 7:59 pm (IST)
Edappadi Palaniswami reaches Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao
Feb 15, 2017 7:49 pm (IST)
Sasikala’s lawyer says no more appeals would be made in the Supreme Court and she would serve her remaining jail term
Feb 15, 2017 7:39 pm (IST)
Sasikala's lawyer has said that they will not be moving to the Supreme Court now. "She has surrendered and she will serve her jail term," the lawyer added.
Feb 15, 2017 7:18 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18 that Sasikala has been given a TV set, a mattress, and a table fan in the jail.
Feb 15, 2017 6:48 pm (IST)
In the jail, Sasikala would be given the job of making candles and incense sticks. She would be given three sarees to wear and would have to share her cell with two other women. She would earn a daily wage of Rs 50 and Sundays would be working too, say sources.
Feb 15, 2017 6:43 pm (IST)
Palaniswamy and eight other AIADMK MLAs are on their way to the Raj Bhavan as pressure for a floor test mounts on Governor Vidyasagar Rao, reporters CNN-News18’s Zakka Jacob
Feb 15, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)
VK Sasikala and Illaverasi, who surrendered before the court on Wednesday, have been sent to the jail in Bengaluru. Let's have a look at the Sasikala tree.
Feb 15, 2017 6:27 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18 that Sasikala had requested for the same cell where Jayalalithaa was kept in Bengaluru. However, jail authorities refused to consider her request. Sources also say that Sasikala will make candles inside the prison and get Rs 50 per day.
Feb 15, 2017 6:22 pm (IST)
Vehicles that accompanied Sasikala's convoy from Tamil Nadu were vandalised by unknown people in Bengaluru.
Feb 15, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)
Sasikala had requested for the home-cooked food. Her request has not been considered, a source tells CNN-News18.
Feb 15, 2017 6:16 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News that Sasikala will not be given any VIP treatment. There is no AC room for her and she is reportedly lodged with two more women inmates.
Feb 15, 2017 6:10 pm (IST)
All Tamil Nadu vehicles which came to Parappana Agrahara jail have reportedly been vandalised.
Feb 15, 2017 5:49 pm (IST)
All the court formalities are now over and Sasikala has been lodged into the jail.
Feb 15, 2017 5:41 pm (IST)
CNN-News18's Zakka Jacob reports that the Tamil Nadu governor is likely to release a statement late in the day.
Feb 15, 2017 5:39 pm (IST)
Senthamaraikannan, IG Tamil Nadu is at the Golden Bay Resort where hundreds of AIADMK MLAs have been holed up. "We haven't taken any decision. We will look into the allegations.
We are conducting the investigation. We are recording statements of all MLAs and depending on that we'll take action.
Feb 15, 2017 5:35 pm (IST)
VMD Mustafa also said that Chinamma has the full support. Section 144 has been imposed and that has resulted in a dip in the number of supporters present outside the jail.
Feb 15, 2017 5:32 pm (IST)
VMD Mustafa, MLA, Tamil Nadu Muslim League says that they will file a review petition. They will soon move SC citing health reasons.
Feb 15, 2017 5:25 pm (IST)
Sources tell CNN-News18's Imran Khan that Sasikala has requested for the barrack next to the one where Jayalalithaa was lodged, previously.
Feb 15, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)
Sources have told CNN-News18's Imran Khan that Sudhakaran, a co-convict in DA case, will surrender on Wednesday.
Feb 15, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 5:16 pm (IST)
Sasikala has arrived at Bengaluru central jail.
Feb 15, 2017 5:03 pm (IST)
Earlier in the day, senior AIADMK leader V Karuppasamy Pandian had quit a party post, protesting the appointment of T T V Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary by its chief V K Sasikala.
Feb 15, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)
CNN-News18's Imran Khan reports from the city of Bengaluru where Sasikala is scheduled to arrive to surrender after Supreme Court refused to grant her time on health grounds.
Her husband Natarajan has reportedly reached the Parappana Agrahara jail, along with the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.
Feb 15, 2017 4:29 pm (IST)
Sasikala loyalists tell CNN-News18 that they have not been forced to stay at the resort. "We are all staying in our rooms and governor has given us the assurance that he will call us soon," a Sasikala loyalist said.
The loyalists also say that police are pressurising to leave; we are living willfully here.
Feb 15, 2017 3:57 pm (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 2:47 pm (IST)
Police have given the MLA's time till 3pm to vacate the resort
Feb 15, 2017 2:37 pm (IST)
To the best of my knowledge police have not committed any mistake: Durai Pandian, AIADMK
Feb 15, 2017 2:31 pm (IST)
So far no meeting of O Panneerselvam has happened with Governor, Panneerselvam will come out with a statement in half hour: Former MLA Prabhakaran
Feb 15, 2017 2:29 pm (IST)
More than 500 police personnel enter the Golden Bay resort where the Sasikala camp MLAs are holed up.
Feb 15, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)
Edappadi K. Palanisami likely to be called by Governor today: Sources
Feb 15, 2017 2:14 pm (IST)
Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao to take final decision within 24 hrs: Sources
Feb 15, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)
Sasikala loyalist K A Sengottaiyan says he is hopeful E Palaniswami will be invited by Governor to form government (PTI)
Feb 15, 2017 1:24 pm (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
ADMK Party Cadres are stranded halfway without leadership. I'll consult with all party Cadres about next move: Karuppaswamy
Feb 15, 2017 1:22 pm (IST)
AIADMK has now became the family property of Sasikala and her family. I strongly condemn the appointment of TTV Dinakaran as Deputy General Secretary before going to prison: Karuppaswamy
Feb 15, 2017 1:21 pm (IST)
Karuppaswamy resigns from post of secretary of AIADMK organization
Feb 15, 2017 1:18 pm (IST)
TTV Dhinakaran appointment is unacceptable, says AIADMK organization secretary Karuppaswamy
Feb 15, 2017 1:10 pm (IST)
Sasikala's nephew TTV Dhinakaran appointed as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK just minutes after he was re-inducted into the party.
- He was spotted the whole of last week with Sasikala even when she went to meet the governor
- He accompanied Edapadi yesterday to Raj Bhavan
- He was a former MP from till 2010
Feb 15, 2017 1:01 pm (IST)
VK Sasikala visits MGR Memorial House in T Nagar, Chennai before heading to Bengaluru Jail
Feb 15, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
Karnataka High Court Registrar accepts Bengaluru City Police request. Court number 48 will be temporarily shifted to jail for a day.
Feb 15, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)
Sasikala pays floral tribute to Jayalalithaa at Chennai's Marina Beach before heading to Bengaluru.
Feb 15, 2017 11:47 am (IST)
Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru jail. Supporters gathering outside Poes Garden
Feb 15, 2017 11:43 am (IST)
Panneerselvam is a media candidate, he doesn’t have the list or the support of majority MLAs: Subramanyam Swamy
Feb 15, 2017 11:42 am (IST)
Party rallied around Sasikala, she is still supreme: Subramanyam Swamy
Feb 15, 2017 11:34 am (IST)
Actor Gauthami and Mansoor Ali Khan extend support to O Panneerselvam camp
Feb 15, 2017 11:28 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 11:15 am (IST)
Sasikala expected to leave Poes Garden anytime. Supporters gathering at Poes Garden
Feb 15, 2017 11:14 am (IST)
If the High Court agrees, civil court will be shifted to central jail
- City Civil Court 48 will be shifted to central jail at Parappana Agrahara. Karnataka High Court Registrar is processing the police request. Jail is close to Tamil Nadu border.
- Police don't want her convoy to enter city centre. Court is in central part of city. Police want to avoid chaos.
Feb 15, 2017 11:03 am (IST)
Sasikala is on her way to Bangalore. She is still the party leader and has proved that all efforts to break her support have failed: Subramanyam Swamy
Feb 15, 2017 11:01 am (IST)
Subramanyam Swamy on Sasikala: The efforts to defect MLA's from Sasikala camp isn't happening. Governor hasn't been able to perform its duties don't know on whose advice but bad advice. Now he should call in Edappadi K. Palanisamy to form the govt. Efforts to use Panneesselvam and topple the AIADMK govt in TN has now failed.
Feb 15, 2017 10:59 am (IST)
Sasikala's lawyer Kulashekharan has requested Bengaluru court not to issue arrest warrant against her. Says she will surrender by evening.
Feb 15, 2017 10:54 am (IST)
Security arrangements in place in Chennai's Poes Garden residence where VK Sasikala is currently staying. (Photo: Devender Singh)
Feb 15, 2017 10:44 am (IST)
We do not intend to pass any order on this. We are not going to change anything in the judgement: Supreme Court
Feb 15, 2017 10:37 am (IST)
Supreme Court refuses to give more time to surrender to AIADMK General Secretary Sasikala, asks her to surrender immediately
Feb 15, 2017 10:26 am (IST)
C Ponniyan to CNN-News18 – Supreme Court will not grant any bail for Sasikala
- Deepa (relative of Jayalalithaa) is also supporting O Panneerselvam
- MLAs are under house arrest and reality of MLAs numbers will come out in floor test only
- It is for the governor to decide when will floor test be conducted
Feb 15, 2017 10:15 am (IST)
Mukul Rohatgi, Attorney General on Sasikala Verdict: Governor did the right thing by waiting for Supreme Court's verdict. Governor has now in his discretion to appoint a CM.
- He can either have a composite floor test b/w the head of the two rival groups and decide who will be the CM. Or if he finds that one group has overwhelmed the majority he can swear in that person and then ask him to prove the majority on the floor of the house.
- Most important thing is that final majority even within the party can only be on the floor of the house and not any other manner and I expect in next two or three days position will be clear and they will have a regular CM.
- I don't think the court has set any time limit so according to me she needs to surrender at the earliest. (ANI)
Feb 15, 2017 10:08 am (IST)
TTV Dinakaran was expelled from AIADMK by Jayalalithaa in 2011
Feb 15, 2017 10:05 am (IST)
TTV Dhinakaran appointed as Deputy General Secretary of AIADMK
Feb 15, 2017 10:01 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 9:57 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 9:48 am (IST)
Sasikala appoints nephew TTV Dinakaran as Deputy general secretary of AIADMK. He is son of Sasikala's sister Vanithamani.
Dinakaran had set tongues wagging last week when he had accompanied Sasikala when she went to meet the governor.
Feb 15, 2017 9:19 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 9:18 am (IST)
Late on Tuesday, AIADMK’s Gokul Indra said they have sought time from the court “on health grounds”. “We have asked the court for time on health grounds. We are waiting for a word from the court... We don't know when she (Sasikala) will leave for Bengaluru,” Indra told CNN-News18
Feb 15, 2017 9:16 am (IST)
Sasikala loyalist Edappadi Palaniswami, a three-time MLA from Edappadi in the Kongu region, was elected the AIAMDK’s legislature party leader hours after the Supreme Court upheld Sasikala’s conviction by a Bengaluru trial court in a disproportionate assets case filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy in 1996
Feb 15, 2017 9:15 am (IST)
After Sasikala’s conviction in a 20-year-old corruption case, pressure has been mounting on Governor Vidyasagar Rao to call a floor test in the Assembly to decide who gets the Chief Minister’s chair
Feb 15, 2017 9:08 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 9:07 am (IST)
Feb 15, 2017 9:01 am (IST)
Sasikala and other two convicts to move Supreme Court today seeking time to surrender
Feb 15, 2017 9:00 am (IST)
Sasikala is likely to surrender at Court No 48 of Justice Ashok Narayana and may be lodged in Parapana Agrahara jail
Feb 15, 2017 8:59 am (IST)
Sashikala adviced to surrender by today. Sashikala likely to go Bengalure by air