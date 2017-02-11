Sasikala threatened Governor, Take Severe Action: AIADMK MP

Chennai: AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP V. Maitreyan on Saturday urged the President and the central government to take "severe action" against party General Secretary V.K. Sasikala for her "threatening" statement against the state Governor.

"She has threatened the Tamil Nadu Governor, a constitutional authority. We urge the President of India, Prime Minister, Home Minister to take severe action against her for threatening the state Governor," Maitreyan, who has joined the Panneerselvam camp, told IANS.

He added that Sasikala is trying to create law and order problem in the state and action should be taken against her.

Maitreyan said some more state ministers are expected to join hands with Panneerselvam.

Speaking to party cadres on Saturday, Sasikala said she believes in democracy and justice and maintaining patience.

"Only to some extent we can be patient. After that we all together would do what needs to be done," she said.

Her remarks came after she sought an appointment with Governor Rao along with all legislators supporting her.

Sasikala has already submitted documents electing her as the leader of legislature party and staked her claim to form the government.

However, the Governor has not called her to form the government.

Panneerselvam revolted against Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.

Subsequently a state minister, five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.

The ruling AIADMK now has two clear divisions -- one led by Sasikala and the other under Panneerselvam.