Sasikala's Conviction in DA Case no Surprise: Subramanian Swamy on SC Verdict

New Delhi: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said he approved of Supreme Court’s judgment upholding VK Sasikala’s conviction in the disproportionate assets case.

The court awarded Sasikala a four year jail term and barred her from contesting in electoral politics for 10 years.

“I was expecting the conviction. I don't think she can escape the four year sentence,” Swamy said. He is one of the original petitioners in the case.

“AIADMK will now have to choose a new leader and a new CM. Now the Governor shouldn't be taking any longer in this or else there will be another case,” Swamy added.

However, he expressed hope that Sasikala will become chief minister of Tamil Nadu one day. “After serving her term, Sasikala can still serve as CM,” Swamy said.

The late chief minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa, was the primary accused in the case. The case against her was suspended after her death but continued against Sasikala, who is co-accused in the case.

“The real issue that the SC has finally established is that Sasikala and Jayalalithaa engaged in corruption at the highest level and that must be punished,” he added.

Swamy has been actively rooting for Sasikala to be appointed as Tamil Nadu CM following the death Jayalalithaa. He even called on Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao asking him to decide on the issue of appointing the chief minister fast and even suggest that a delay could form the basis of a new case for abetment of horse trading.

“There on option for Sasikala apart from a review petition which is just a formality,” Swamy said.