The Kerala High Court has come down heavily on “politics in educational institutions” and has said “hunger strikes and dharnas have no place in democracy”.In an interim order, a Kerala High Court Division bench, while hearing a petition filed by Ponnani MES College Principal, has stated that police can intervene in such matters and management can rusticate students who go on strike.The court has observed that action must be taken when students go on strike as there is "no place of such strikes in democracy”.“We caution him to concentrate on his studies rather than indulge in politics in college premises if he is so inclined, or he may withdraw from the college to continue his political career, if he so chooses. But the two cannot go together,” the HC ordered.Invoking BR Ambedkar, the court has called for peaceful means to be observed by students to put forth their grievances and has stated that picketing or demonstrations are not allowed inside or near college campuses.This order comes just two months after the Supreme Court, in August earlier this year, directed the Tamil Nadu government to prevent protests that could cause a law-and-order situation over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) examination issue.Tamil Nadu over the last week has seen steadily intensifying protests after the suicide of a Dalit medical college aspirant. The apex court also directed the government to prosecute under appropriate law anyone indulging in any activity that creates law and order problem in the state and stalls normal life.