Anguished by the bus accident in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. State Government is closely monitoring the situation, including rescue operations and providing all possible assistance to those affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 23, 2017

सवाई माधोपुर की दुर्घटना बहुत दुखद है| मेरी संवेदनाएं मृतकों के परिवारों के साथ है| राज्य सरकार से अपील है घायलों को तत्काल हर तरह की मदद पहुंचाएं| राजस्थान कांग्रेस पार्टी से मेरा आग्रह है कि बचाव और राहत कार्य में हर संभव मदद करें| — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 23, 2017

At least 32 people were killed in Sawai Madhopur’s Dubi area when a 40-seater passenger bus veered off a bridge and plunged into the Banas river on Saturday.The bus, which was ferrying pilgrims from Sawai Madhopur to Lalsot, was allegedly being driven by a minor bus conductor. The juvenile allegedly tried to overtake another vehicle on the narrow bridge and lost control of the wheel. The bus broke through the bridge wall and plunged into the Banas River.At least 30 bodies have been recovered and kept in the mortuary of the district hospital for identification.Those injured in the accident have also been rushed to the hospital and all private medical facilities have been alerted to admit the injured.Tweeting a condolence message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state government was “closely monitoring” the situation.Congress President also tweeted, urging the BJP-led state government to provide “all possible assistance” to affected families.The passengers hailed from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and were on their way to offer prayers at the Ramdevra Temple in Lalsot.District Collector Kailash Chand Verma and Superintendent of Police Maman Singh were monitoring rescue operations at the spot.The wreckage was pulled out of the river using a crane and gas cutters.