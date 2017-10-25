SBI PO 2017 Final Results Declared at sbi.co.in; Download Call Letters Today
The SBI Probationary Officers Main Examination was conducted on 7th July 2017 across India.
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result on www.sbi.co.in/
SBI PO Main Examination 2017 Final Results have been released by the State Bank of India on its official website - www.sbi.co.in and call letters for selected candidates are available for download. State Bank of India had invited applications to fill 2313 vacancies via Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2016-17/19 released in February 2017. The SBI Probationary Officers Main Examination was conducted on 7th July 2017 across India. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result by following the steps given below:
How to check SBI PO Main Exam Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official careers webpage of SBI - /www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the url: ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’
Step 3 – Click on Main Exam Result
Step 4 – Do a CTRL+F with your roll number
Step 5 – Download the result and save the pdf
Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/SBIPO2017_FINAL_RESULT.pdf
The selection process for Probationary officers (PO) is held via two exams viz - Preliminary exams and Main exams. After these written exams the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews were conducted in September 2017, last month. As per reports, around 6000 candidates had applied and appeared for the examination.
Candidates who have qualified the SBI PO Main exam 2017 will not receive their call letters individually; they need to download the same from the official website /www.sbi.co.in/careers by following steps given below:
How to Download SBI PO 2017 Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official career website - www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and DOB or your Registration Number and DOB, and click submit
Step 5 – Download your letter and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=SbiPoResultSep17
How to check SBI PO Main Exam Results 2017?
Step 1 – Visit the official careers webpage of SBI - /www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the url: ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’
Step 3 – Click on Main Exam Result
Step 4 – Do a CTRL+F with your roll number
Step 5 – Download the result and save the pdf
Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/SBIPO2017_FINAL_RESULT.pdf
The selection process for Probationary officers (PO) is held via two exams viz - Preliminary exams and Main exams. After these written exams the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews were conducted in September 2017, last month. As per reports, around 6000 candidates had applied and appeared for the examination.
Candidates who have qualified the SBI PO Main exam 2017 will not receive their call letters individually; they need to download the same from the official website /www.sbi.co.in/careers by following steps given below:
How to Download SBI PO 2017 Call Letter?
Step 1 – Visit the official career website - www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’
Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and DOB or your Registration Number and DOB, and click submit
Step 5 – Download your letter and take a print out for further reference
Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=SbiPoResultSep17
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Skipper Virat Kohli is After All a Man, Not Machine
- Queens of Comedy Winner Niveditha Prakasam Talks About Her First Win, Sexism in Comedy
- A Drink With Mark Taylor Landed Steve Smith Captaincy Job
- Kangana Ranaut Raises The Bar For Airport Outfits With Her Recent Choices
- Do Women Really Need To Compete With Men?