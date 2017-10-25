GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SBI PO 2017 Final Results Declared at sbi.co.in; Download Call Letters Today

The SBI Probationary Officers Main Examination was conducted on 7th July 2017 across India.

Updated:October 25, 2017, 4:25 PM IST
Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result on www.sbi.co.in/
SBI PO Main Examination 2017 Final Results have been released by the State Bank of India on its official website - www.sbi.co.in and call letters for selected candidates are available for download. State Bank of India had invited applications to fill 2313 vacancies via Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2016-17/19 released in February 2017. The SBI Probationary Officers Main Examination was conducted on 7th July 2017 across India. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result by following the steps given below:

How to check SBI PO Main Exam Results 2017?

Step 1 – Visit the official careers webpage of SBI - /www.sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2 – Click on the url: ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’

Step 3 – Click on Main Exam Result

Step 4 – Do a CTRL+F with your roll number

Step 5 – Download the result and save the pdf

Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/SBIPO2017_FINAL_RESULT.pdf

The selection process for Probationary officers (PO) is held via two exams viz - Preliminary exams and Main exams. After these written exams the Group Exercises and Personal Interviews were conducted in September 2017, last month. As per reports, around 6000 candidates had applied and appeared for the examination.

Candidates who have qualified the SBI PO Main exam 2017 will not receive their call letters individually; they need to download the same from the official website /www.sbi.co.in/careers by following steps given below:

How to Download SBI PO 2017 Call Letter?

Step 1 – Visit the official career website - www.sbi.co.in/careers

Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India (Final Result Announced)’

Step 3 – Click on ‘Letter to Successful Candidates’

Step 4 – Enter your Roll Number and DOB or your Registration Number and DOB, and click submit

Step 5 – Download your letter and take a print out for further reference

Direct Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/user.htm?action=SbiPoResultSep17
