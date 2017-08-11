SBI PO 2017: Interview Dates Announced, Aadhaar a Must

The SBI PO 2017 dates of Interview and Group Exercises (GE) Phase III for the recruitment of 2403 Probationary Officers in the state-run bank have been released by the State Bank of India (SBI) on its official website - sbi.co.in. Those candidates who have qualified the main examination are being called for the Interview and Group Exercises (GE). The Interviews are scheduled to begin from September 4th 2017 and candidates can download the call letter from the official website once the link is activated by the authorities on August 16th 2017.How to download the SBI PO 2017 Interview Call Letters?Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI - sbi.co.inStep 2: Click on the link “CAREERS”Step 3: Click on the link “Download of Interview Call Letter SBI PO”Step 4: Enter your Registration number and Password in the space providedStep 5: Download the call letter and take a Print Out for further useDirect Link: https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/SBI PO is conducted in 3 main phases. The preliminary examination was conducted in the month of April/May 2017. The qualified candidates of the preliminary examination attended the main examination on 4th June 2017. SBI announced the result of main examination on 3rd July 2017 on its official website. Candidates who successfully cleared the SBI PO main examination shall download the interview call letters from 16th August 2017.Roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Interview cum GE are available on the bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers. 6376 are being shortlisted for the interview cum GE session.Also, the SBI had released another notification earlier in July 2017 citing Aadhaar Card a must while applying for appointment in the Bank. Candidates can read the official notification below:https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/INTRODUCTION_OF_AADHAR_IN_RECRUITMENT.pdfState Bank of India (SBI) is an Indian multinational, public sector bank with its headquarters in Mumbai, Maharashtra. On 15th February 2017, the Union Cabinet approved the merger of five associate banks with SBI. SBI is now one of the largest employers in the country with 209,567 employees as on 31 March 2017.