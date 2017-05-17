DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SBI PO Prelims 2017 Results Out! You Can Check Them at sbi.co.in
Candidates can now check their results on the official website – sbi.co.in. (File photo)
New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday announced the results of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) on their website.
The SBI PO examination was conducted in February this year for nearly 2,200 PO posts.
Once the candidate clears this preliminary examination, he/she will have to appear for another online main exam scheduled for June 4.
Call letter for the main exam will be released on May 22 and results for this will be declared on June 19.
Post this, the candidates will have to appear for group discussion and personal interview, which is scheduled for July 10.
Final results will be on July 10.
Steps to check the result:
- The candidate needs to login to the website - sbi.co.in
- Click on the 'careers' tab on the website
- Click on the 'SBI PO 2017 results'
- Enter roll number or registration number, your date of birth
- Click on the submit button to get the result.
