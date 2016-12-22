SBI Refuses to Keep Rs 100 cr Demonetised Notes Collected by Bihar Post Office

Patna: The refusal by State Bank of India (SBI) to deposit Rs 100 crore in demonetised currency is giving Chapra postal officials sleepless nights.

The one billion rupees in banned notes were collected by the Chapra post office in Saran district of Bihar after the demonetisation announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8.

Now, the situation at the post office has become so dire that it does not have enough space to accommodate its own cash and other belongings.

The SBI officials have refused to allow post office to deposit banned notes in its chest alleging the negligence by postal officers.

“We had informed post offices and other institutions to deposit their cash between December 5 and 13 as per RBI regulations, but the postal department officials did not pay any heed to our directions,” said SBI Regional Manager RN Choudhary.

Now the postal officials are putting pressure on us to let them deposit huge cash in one go, alleged Choudhary.

The regional manager also said that he is in touch with the RBI officials to sort out the matter.