SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2018: Calls Chartered Accountants for Deputy Manager Posts; Application Process Begins Tomorrow!
The State Bank of India aims to fill 50 vacancies via this recruitment drive and the application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 5th January 2018.
SBI invites applications for the post of Deputy Manager (Internal Audit)/Image for representation.
SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2018 notification inviting Chartered Accountants to apply for the post of Deputy Manager (Internal Audit) has been released today on the official website of State Bank of India – sbi.co.in.
SBI aims to fill 50 vacancies via this recruitment drive and the application process is scheduled to begin tomorrow i.e. 5th January 2018. Candidates eligible and interested to apply for the same can follow the instructions below and apply online once the application process gets active:
How to apply for SBI Specialist Officers Recruitment 2018 for CAs?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.sbi.co.in/careers
Step 2 – Click on the notification that states, “Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India”
Step 3 – Click on the drop down arrow in front of
“Recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers in State Bank of India(Apply Online from 05-01-2018 to 28-01-2018) Advertisement no. CRPD/SCO-CA/2017-18/08”
Step 4 – Click on ‘Apply Online’, it will take you to http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbiscdmjan18/reg_start.php?msg=Application_is_not_yet_started.
Step 5 – Complete the application process, pay the application fee and download the confirmation page
Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 5th January 2018
Application Process Ends – 28th January 2018
Online Written Test – 25th February 2018
Eligibility Criterion as on 1st December 2017
Educational Qualification:
The applicants must be a Chartered Accountant (CA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. CISA candidates will be preferred.
Post-Educational Qualification:
The applicants must possess a minimum experience of 2 years in statutory/internal/ Concurrent Audit of Banks, in/with a Chartered Accountant firm engaged in statutory/ internal/Concurrent Audit of Banks or in employment of a Bank.
The applicants would need to submit the relevant Experience Certificates issued by the firms for employees working in CA firms or a copy of the Engagement Letter from Banks, whichever applicable. The applicants must be proficient in MS Office.
Candidates can read through the official advertisement at the below mentioned url:
https://www.sbi.co.in/webfiles/uploads/files/1514977311322_CRPD_SCO_ENG_18.pdf
Age-Limit as on 30th June 2017:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21-35 years of age.
Grade and Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will fall in Middle Management Grade Scale II (MMGS II) and will be eligible to get a pay scale of 31705-1145/1-32850-1310/10-45950.
Selection Process:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written test conducted online, followed by Interview and/or Group Discussion.
