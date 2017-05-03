SC Appoints Salman Khurshid as Amicus Curiae in Triple Talaq Case

New Delhi: Senior lawyer and former Union minister Salman Khurshid is all set to assist the Supreme Court as amicus curiae when the contentious triple talaq case is taken up in the next couple of days.

Khurshid requested Chief Justice of India Jagdish Singh Khehar to give him a chance to bring both sides to an amicable solution.

The court has given the permission, and the former minister will now submit a note on the same.

The case on triple talaq—the practice which gives a Muslim man the right to divorce his wife by saying ‘talaq’ thrice—has witnessed heated debates in public with Muslim leaders calling it an infringement on their religious laws and the ruling BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the matter should not be seen through a political prism.

Last week PM Modi said he will “fight against the sufferings of the Muslim daughters in the country”, adding that his government will bring an end to this “archaic law."

Experts had told News18 that though Muslims in India would respect the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq, quashing it was not going to stop the community from adhering to the Muslim Personal Law.

“People are free to seek remedial measures from the court. Similarly, others are equally free to be guided by the Personal Law within their household and in their personal lives,” Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind (JUH) leader and senior Islamic theologian Maulana Arshad Madani had said.