SC Asks Centre to Set up Statutory Body to Deal with Complaints on TV shows

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to set up a statutory mechanism to deal with citizens' complaints against TV and radio programmes.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to use the power under section 22 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act and set up a body to deal with complaints against television and radio channels.

The court considered the submission of the Centre that there has been the mechanism to deal with such cases.

"The Union of India said that there is a mechanism. We, however, feel that it needs adequate publicity so as to enable the common public to seek redressal of grievance," the court said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for NGO Common Cause, said: "this business of self-regulation business doesn't work".