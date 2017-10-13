Related Stories Sivakasi Feels the Heat After Supreme Court Ban on Firecrackers

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to modify its order banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till October 31, saying it was “pained” at the communal colour given to the ban.Asking the Delhi Police to implement the order in view of Diwali festival next week, the top court said people can continue to burst crackers that were purchased before the ban came into effect.The Supreme Court was hearing a plea by a group of traders seeking modification of its October 9 order by which the sale of firecrackers was banned in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) till end of this month.The traders had on Thursday mentioned the matter before the apex court for an urgent hearing and said their licences were revived in pursuance of the court's order passed on September 12 and they had procured firecrackers for sale during Diwali.The traders told the top court that a huge amount of money has been invested by them after their licences were revived and the latest order would cause huge loss to them.The apex court, while banning sale of firecrackers till October 31, had said that its September 12 order temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be made effective only from November 1.It had said its November 11, 2016 order suspending the licences "should be given one chance to test itself" to see if there would be a positive effect of this, particularly during Diwali.The court, in its last year's direction, had suspended all licenses which permits sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR till further orders.It had said the 2016 order was passed by the court in view of the alarming pollution levels in the Delhi-NCR that had arisen after last Diwali.(With PTI inputs)