SC Dismisses Filmmaker Karim Morani's Bail Plea in Rape Case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant bail to Bollywood filmmaker Karim Morani in a rape case.Morani had approached the SC challenging the Hyderabad High Court verdict cancelling his bail. His deadline to surrender expires on Friday.A bench of the apex court declined to grant Morani four days to surrender and asked the producer to surrender before the Telangana Police.The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Court had upheld a trial court order of cancelling the anticipatory bail granted to Morani.The HC had directed the producer to surrender before the police by September 22. It added that if Morani failed to surrender, the police was at liberty to take steps to secure his presence as per the law.The Hayathnagar police had registered a case against Morani on the complaint of a 25-year-old woman alleging that he had raped her in Mumbai and at a film studio here in 2015.Morani secured anticipatory bail from the trial court. The victim then moved the trial court alleging that the producer was threatening and blackmailing her. The trial court cancelled the anticipatory bail.The prosecution alleged that Morani suppressed his alleged role in the 2G scam while seeking bail from the trial court and as well as the High Court.