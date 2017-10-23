Supreme Court Hints at Modifying Its 2016 Order on National Anthem in Movie Halls

A Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra has hinted that the court is open to review its 2016 verdict which mandated people to stand up during National Anthem in cinema halls.The bench observed that one does not have to wear patriotism on sleeves all the time and moral policing needs to be stopped. “Not singing national anthem in movie halls was not a sign of being anti-national,” it said.The court has asked Centre: “Why don’t you bring regulations if you want people to mandatorily stand up during the national anthem?”Justice DY Chandrachud expressed displeasure over the November 2016 ruling on national anthem and said, “People are afraid of being called anti-national if they oppose mandatory order. People go to cinema halls for undiluted entertainment and they definitely need entertainment, not moral policing.”The Supreme Court had ruled in November last year that all cinema halls must play National Anthem before movie screenings and people should stand up in respect. The court modified its order on December 9, exempting people with physical disabilities from standing up. Government guidelines for those with disabilities say people on crutches and in wheelchairs should remain still and maintain “maximum possible alertness physically” when the anthem is played.The government will now reply to the court, stating whether it wants to issue a fresh circular or not.