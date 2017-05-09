Vijay Mallya Guilty of Contempt by SC, Ordered to Appear on July 10

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held Vijay Mallya in contempt, ordering the liquor baron, who fled to the UK last year, to appear before it on July 10.

The top court ruling came on a plea filed by a consortium of banks, led by the State Bank of India. The banks said Mallya has “taken the top court for a ride” and urged the court to initiate contempt proceedings against him for “wilfully” breaching the SC orders.

In addition to his legal troubles, Mallya faces six months in jail if India is successfully able to extradite him.

The banks had also urged the court to direct him to bring back $40 million, which Mallya allegedly transferred to his son.

Appearing for the banks, Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi had told the court that Mallya has been mocking the Indian judicial system by “willful, contumacious conduct” and has taken the Supreme Court “for a ride”.

The 61-year-old tycoon, known for his flamboyant lifestyle, was arrested by British authorities last month on India's extradition request in connection with the Rs 900-crore loan default case. He was released on bail within hours by a London court which has fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing.

Mallya's extradition is now before the British court where neither the CBI nor the ED are direct parties. Indian agencies primarily aid and assist British prosecutors with case material to counter the plea of absconders before the courts.

Mallya, whose now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines owes more than Rs 9,000 crore, including interest, to various banks, had fled India on March 2, 2016.

The CBI has registered two cases against him — one related to the IDBI Bank and the other related to a loan default of over Rs 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint by an SBI-led consortium.

The extradition process from the UK involves a number of steps, including a decision by the judge on whether or not to issue a warrant of arrest.

The 'wanted' person has the right to appeal to higher courts against any decision all the way up to the Supreme Court.

Under the law, the British secretary of state may only consider four issues when deciding whether to order a person's extradition — whether the person is at risk of the death penalty, whether special arrangements are in place, whether the person concerned has previously been extradited from another country to the UK and the consent of that country to his onward extradition is required and whether the person has previously been transferred to the UK by the International Criminal Court.