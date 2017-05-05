SC Contempt Notice to Kerala for Not Reinstating Senkumar as Police Chief

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday slammed Kerala government for not reinstating IPS officer T P Senkumar as the State Police Chief despite its April 24 order.

The court issued a contempt notice and ordered a fine of Rs 25,000 on Kerala government and its chief secretary.



Kerala government will now have to file a reply on Monday, explaining why it should not be held guilty of contempt of court.

On April 24, the apex court had ordered Kerala government to reinstate Senkumar who was removed from the post of DGP in June last year.

On Wednesday, Kerala government had moved the Supreme Court, claiming that Senkumar cannot be reinstated as the State Police Chief. Seeking further clarification on the court’s judgment, the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had contended that Senkumar was appointed as the Director General of Police (DGP) before his removal in June 2016 and therefore he cannot be reinstated as “Director General of Police & State Police Chief”.

In its application, the state government had argued that Senkumar was neither empanelled nor selected as the State Police Chief and he was holding the post as “DGP and Head of Police Force” when he was removed. The state government had said there was another person appointed as the State Police Chief.

In a first such order on reinstatement of a top police officer, the court nullified the state government’s order dated June 1, 2016 whereby Senkumar was shunted out as DGP and made chairman and managing director of Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd.



Examining the Kerala Police Act 2011, which assures a minimum tenure of two years for DGPs, the court had held there was no justification in law to displace Senkumar before the end of his term. Senkumar was appointed in May 2015.

It further stated that the court was “disturbed” by the fact that aspersions were cast on Senkumar only after the LDF government came to power in May 2016. “The removal or displacement or transfer out of an officer from a sensitive tenure post requires serious consideration and good reasons that can be tested so that the officer is not dealt with as a pawn in a game. Unfortunately, the somewhat exacting standards are absent in the present case and the appellant (Senkumar) was displaced from the post of state police chief summarily and without reasonable cause,” it held.

Senkumar was removed following his indictment in the Puttingal Temple tragedy in Kollam in which more than 100 people lost their life. The government blamed him for allegedly protecting erring police officials. The second case related to alleged laxity in the initial probe into the murder of a Dalit girl.



However, in his affidavit in the court, Senkumar said the CPM was acting maliciously against him since he had conducted honest probe into the murders of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, Muslim League activist Ariyil Shukkoor and RSS leader Kathiroor Manoj. The involvement of CPM leaders in all these cases was alleged.

The bench, in its judgment, had noted that there was nothing to hold Senkumar directly responsible for any lapses.