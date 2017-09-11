The Supreme Court, in response to a petition, has sent a notice to the Election Commission seeking its view on the disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.The Supreme Court on Monday was hearing a petition that sought the disqualification of CM Nitish Kumar, alleging that the JD(U) chief did not disclose in his election affidavits, an FIR against him in a murder case.The bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra took up the criminal writ petition filed by Delhi lawyer ML Sharma, who had demanded that the Bihar CM be disqualified as a legislator for allegedly hiding his “criminal records” during the elections between 2004 and 2012.The petitioner had also claimed that the JD(U) chief had never opted for bail in the non-bailable offence since 1991, thanks to his constitutional power and succeeded in getting the police to file a closure report after 17 years.Demanding that the investigation against the CM be conducted afresh, the petition has also asked for a generic declaration by the Supreme Court that no person having FIR and criminal cases against him can be appointed to any constitutional office.In July, after Nitish Kumar broke away from his grand alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the latter had contended that Nitish did so fearing “exposure” in the murder case.