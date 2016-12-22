SC Order on National Anthem is 'Judicial Overkill': Justice Srikrishna

New Delhi: Retired judge of the Supreme Court (SC) Bellur Narayanaswamy Srikrishna has termed apex court's order on playing national anthem before the screening of movie as 'judicial overkill'.

On December 3, the Supreme Court ordered all cinema halls across the country to play the national anthem before the screening of a film and people should stand up as a mark of respect.

Reacting to SC's mandatory order, Srikrishna said, "I think that the SC should steer clear of such issues and leave it to the executive to implement the laws already in existence. It is nothing but a judicial overkill in my view."

On the context of sedition charges against Malayalam writer Kamal Chavara for allegedly showing disrespect to the national anthem, he said, "It was an excessive move. Of course it is. In a country like USA it has been held that burning the national flag is the fundamental right of a citizen. Even in UK, they were selling lingerie printed with the national flag at the time of the 75th anniversary of the Queen's ascension to the throne."

"Respect must be commanded and not demanded or enforced. Enforcement of such sentiments will be counterproductive," he added.

On December 18, Kamal Chavara was taken into custody on charges of insulting the national anthem in a Facebook Post. A case under 124 A (sedition) has been registered against the writer, police said.