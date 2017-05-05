SC Quashes PIL Seeking Compulsory Participation in 15 Aug, 26 Jan Celebrations

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed a plea that demanded compulsory participation in Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations.

The apex court turned down a plea which requested for further directives to prevent alleged insult to the national anthem and the national flag.

A public interest litigation (PIL), filed by Kerala resident Sabu Stephen, had also sought directives on the compulsory participation of people on R-Day and I-Day, and to ensure that flags were hoisted properly. The court said it couldn’t ask Parliament to frame laws.

On November 30 last year, the Supreme Court made it compulsory for movie halls to play the national anthem before shows. It had ruled that people should stand up and show respect when the anthem is played.