GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

SC Refers to Constitution Bench Plea Over Conversion of Parsi Woman

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it will have to consider whether the five-judge bench judgement in the triple talaq matter can also have some bearing in the present case.

PTI

Updated:October 9, 2017, 12:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
SC Refers to Constitution Bench Plea Over Conversion of Parsi Woman
File photo of the Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to a five-judge Constitution bench the question whether a Parsi woman automatically gets converted to Hinduism after marrying a Hindu man under the Special Marriage Act.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said that it will have to consider whether the five-judge bench judgement in the triple talaq matter can also have some bearing in the present case.

The bench also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said the larger bench would examine the applicability of 'doctrine of culture' which provides that a woman assumes the religion of her husband after marriage.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by Goolrokh Gupta challenging the Bombay High Court judgement that had held that a Parsi woman is deemed to be converted to Hinduism after marrying a Hindu man under the Special Marriage Act.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Ahead Of Diwali, SC Bans Crackers in Delhi-NCR

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES