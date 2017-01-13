SC Refuses to Pass Fresh Order to Stop Cockfights in Andhra

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any fresh order to stop cockfights in Andhra Pradesh.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud declined to pass the order when it was submitted that the Andhra Pradesh High Court direction in this regard is not being followed.

The fresh plea of activist Gauri Maullekhi was mentioned by senior advocate Siddharth Lights who said the HC order banning cockfights in the state is not being followed by the state administration.

"The request is declined," the bench said.

Cockfights are popular in Andhra Pradesh during the Sankranti festival. Betting worth crores of rupees takes place during the traditional sport.