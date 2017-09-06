SC Refuses Urgent Hearing of PIL on NEET Aspirant Anitha's Death

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused urgent hearing of a PIL seeking a judicial inquiry into the suicide of S Anitha, the Dalit girl who fought against National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET).A bench of the apex court said the case can be listed in due course.Anitha, the 17-year-old Dalit girl who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on Friday just over a week after Supreme Court ruled that medical college admissions in Tamil Nadu will be based on the national admission test.The PIL has been filed by lawyer GS Mani. The plea also wants Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha’s death don’t disrupt normal life.Protests were held across Chennai on Saturday by many groups, including the CPI(M) and its student wing SFI, a day after the suicide of 17-year-old S Anitha who led the battle against NEET in the Supreme Court.More than 200 CPI(M) workers blocked a portion of Chennai's Mount Road for half-an-hour. They were later detained by the police. The protestors blamed both the state and the central government for Anitha's death.Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed grief over the incident. "We must protest for Anitha’s justice without considering caste, creed or even state borders. The girl had many dreams but now she has been killed and buried. Those who claimed that good news was coming soon have disappeared, so has the girl. Politicians should forget party rivalries and rise against this,” said Kamal Haasan.