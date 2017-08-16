SC Rejects Transfer of Madan Tamang Murder Case From Kolkata to Sikkim

The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected transfer of Akhil Bharatiya Gorkha League (ABGL) president Madan Tamang’s murder case from Kolkata to Sikkim.The court, however, ordered that the proceedings can be conducted through video conferencing from Darjeeling.Madan Tamang, who led the anti-GJM Democratic Front in the Darjeeling Hills, was hacked to death at Laden La Road near the Planters’ Club in Darjeeling on May 21, 2010. At the time of incident he was busy with the preparations for a party rally when a group of alleged GJM activists hacked him to death with a khukri.A bench comprising Justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao said that Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) general secretary Roshan Giri – one of the accused in the case had moved the apex court seeking transfer of trial from Kolkata to Sikkim.“Roshan Giri does not represent all the accused in the trial. Therefore we are not inclined to direct that the case be transferred out of Kolkata at the instance of the petitioner,” the bench said.Roshan Giri’s counsel had earlier told the Supreme Court that - amid deadlock in Darjeeling - it is likely that a serious law and order issue will arise if Roshan were to face the trial in Kolkata.Giri has been charged with alleged "criminal conspiracy for murder", along with several other GJM leaders, in the murder case of Tamang. The others who are charged with murder case are: GJM Chief Bimal Gurung, his wife Asha Gurung, former party MLA Harka Bahadur Chettri (presently the founder of Jan Andolan Party) and 20 others.