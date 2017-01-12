»
SC Ruling on Jallikattu Violated in Cuddalore

First published: January 12, 2017, 3:28 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
Youth attempt to catch a bull during Jallikattu at Palamedu Village near Madurai. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's ruling on Jallikattu was alleged violated in Tamil Nadu.

The apex court's ruling comes just two days before Pongal when the Tamil Nadu government has requested the Centre to pass an ordinance to
allow Jallikattu.

Meanwhile, a video has come into the limelight where apparently a local group called Naam Tamilar Party in Cuddalore were seen conducting Jallikattu.

Reacting to this development, BJP leader Subramanium Swamy said that such a violation of the law cannot be allowed.

"The rule of law has to be maintained. If such a thing had happened, it is in violation of the Supreme Court's ruling, a breakdown of law and order in the state. In such a situation the Centre can declare President's rule," he said.

"An ordinance on Jallikattu can only be passed after the Supreme Court's verdict, not before," he added.

