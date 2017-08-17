SC to Deliver Verdict on Triple Talaq And Right to Privacy Next Week

: Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Khehar led Constitution benches are all set to deliver the two landmark verdicts on triple talaq and right to privacy, next week.The verdict would come days ahead of Justice Khehar's retirement which is due on August 27.After a marathon hearing for six days, on May 19, SC had reserved the verdict in the triple talaq case. On the last day of the hearing, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board had submitted before the court that it would issue an advisory to all the Qazis so that an option can be given to the Qazis so that the woman can opt out of triple talaq before giving her consent for the Nikah.The five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice S Abdul Nazeer.The matter originated in October 16, 2015 at the order of the top court by which it had directed the separate listing of a PIL addressing the question of the rights of Muslim women. The court on the first day had stated that the matter only pertained to the constitutionality of Triple Talaq and it would check whether the practice forms an essential part of the religion or not.The next case relating to right to privacy will also have the verdict delivered next week.The case was heard by a nine judge bench which had to decide whether right to privacy is a fundamental right or not. On July 26, the Centre had submitted before the court that there is a fundamental right to privacy but it was a "wholly qualified right".Attorney General, KK Venugopal has informed the apex that Article 21 could have included Right to privacy as a fundamental right but it chose not to.This case has its roots in the Aadhaar case, where the petitioners contested that the twelve-digit biometric unique identification card raises privacy threat.On June 10, the top court had ruled that from July 1 onward, every person eligible to obtain Aadhaar card must quote their Aadhaar number or their Aadhaar Enrolment ID number for filing of Income Tax Returns as well as for applications for Permanent Account Number (PAN).The Income Tax Department has stepped up its efforts to encourage people to link their PAN with Aadhaar.