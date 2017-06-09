SC to Hear CBSE Appeal Against Stay on NEET Results by Madras HC on Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday against the stay of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) results imposed by the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

The high court had noted that there were different questions in NEET for students taking exams in vernacular languages.

While the question papers for English and Hindi were same, the questions for vernacular languages were different.

CBSE has argued that the purpose behind different question papers in vernacular languages was to prevent possible leak of the paper, resulting in cancellation of entire NEET.

The case came into prominence after there was an allegation that the NEET papers in the regional languages like Tamil were easier than the one in English. Post this, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had stayed the declaration of results.

Similarly, in Gujarat, candidates had moved the court saying that the test paper in Gujarati was tougher than English and that it should be scrapped.