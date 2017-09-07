SC to Hear PIL on NEET Aspirant Anitha's Death Tomorrow

The Supreme Court will hear a petition demanding a judicial inquiry into the death of NEET aspirant S Anitha.Anitha, the 17-year-old Dalit girl who was the face of the fight against NEET, took her life on Friday. The teenager from Ariyalur had petitioned the Supreme Court against the implementation of NEET 2017 in Tamil Nadu.The PIL has been filed by lawyer GS Mani. The plea also wants Tamil Nadu government to maintain law and order and ensure that protests over Anitha’s death don’t disrupt normal life. The PIL has demanded a judicial inquiry by retired HC judge.A day after the suicide protests were held across Chennai on Saturday by many groups, including the Left parties and PMK.The protestors blamed both the state and the central government for Anitha's death.Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have expressed grief over the incident. "We must protest for Anitha’s justice without considering caste, creed or even state borders.The girl had many dreams but now she has been killed and buried. Those who claimed that good news was coming soon have disappeared, so has the girl. Politicians should forget party rivalries and rise against this,” said Kamal Haasan.