The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition which seeks the disqualification of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the JD(U) chief did not disclose in election affidavits an FIR against him in a murder case.A bench led by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will take up the criminal writ petition filed by Delhi lawyer ML Sharma, who has demanded that the Bihar CM be disqualified as a legislator for allegedly hiding his “criminal records” while filing election affidavits between 2004 and 2012.It further claimed that Nitish never opted for bail in the non-bailable offence since 1991 due to his constitutional office power and succeeded in getting the police to file a closure report after 17 years.Demanding that the investigation against the CM be conducted afresh, the petition has also asked for a generic declaration by the apex court that no person having FIR and criminal cases against him can be appointed to any constitutional office.In July, after Nitish Kumar broke away from his grand alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the latter had contended that Nitish did so fearing “exposure” in the murder case.Lalu has also targeted his erstwhile alliance partner on the Srijan scam case. On Sunday, the RJD chief said the Nitish Kumar government must spell out details of every penny "embezzled" by a Bhagalpur-based NGO. "Nitish government will have to give details of every penny that was embezzled by Srijan in the state's maha ghotala (mega scam)," he said.Lalu also wondered why FIRs were not registered against Nitish Kumar, Sushil Kumar Modi, Ashwini Choubey (Union minister) and others in the scam.Mounting a scathing attack on the Chief Minister, the RJD supremo said Nitish Kumar was not only a "Paltu Ram" (one who switches sides), but a greedy person who wants to remain in power till his death."...I knew about his (Nitish's) character... He (Nitish) would not have become CM had I nursed 'putra-moh' despite having larger number of MLAs than that of JD(U)," he said.(With PTI inputs)