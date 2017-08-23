SC Verdict on Instant Triple Talaq Against Shariat: Jamaiat Ulama-i-Hind

The Supreme Court verdict declaring instant triple talaq as invalid has not gone down well with Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind. On Wednesday, a day after the historic judgment that empowers Muslim women and creates a sense of equality, the Muslim socio-religious body held a press meet to analyse the verdict of the Court.“There is no ambiguity in this that the Supreme Court by it 3:2 majority verdict has struck down the practice of instant triple talaq. We express our deep concern over this verdict as it is against the Islamic Shariat," said Maulana Mahmood Madani, General Secretary, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.He was present at the meeting chaired by national president Maulana Qari Mohammad Usman. The meeting was attended by Maulana Salman Mansoorpuri, Advocate Shakeel Syaed, Niaz Farooqui, Maulana Salman Bijnauri, Mufti Affan Mansoorpuri, Maulana Mazuddin Ahmad.His statements were unanimously adopted during the meeting. Madani further said that the Supreme Court has explicitly underlined that as per Indian Constitution Muslim personal law is guaranteed as fundamental rights, which the Constitution is duty-bound to protect.“It implies that several provisions of the Personal law, including other forms of talaq, polygamy and right to inheritance, incorporated in the Shariat Application Act 1937 are part of the fundamental rights and thus can’t be set aside," said Maulana Mahmood Madani.He added, “However, the Supreme Court has observed that issues like halala and polygamy will be separately taken up for consideration. In this case, the effect of this verdict on these issues can’t be overruled.”The members believed that there was apprehension after the SC verdict and they sought to make it clear that they will never compromise on these grounds. "We will never compromise upon religious rights guaranteed in the Constitution as fundamental ones. Any attempt to trample upon that should not be condoned. We will continue to fight against any such attempt at every level,” said Madani."An appeal was issued to all Muslims that they do not give out talaq unless unavoidable because talaq is not the desirable thing in the eye of the Shariat. Muslims must avoid the practice of instant triple talaq so that others cannot find ways to interfere in our religious matters,” he added.