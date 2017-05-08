DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
SC Verdict Today on Dropping of Conspiracy Charges Against Lalu
File photo of RJD President Lalu Prasad.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday announce its verdict on a CBI plea opposing the dropping of conspiracy charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.
The Jharkhand High Court had, however, dropped the conspiracy charge against him in one of the cases in 2014, following which the CBI appealed against the move. The top court had reserved its judgment on April 20.
The charges are in connection with the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 96 lakh during Lalu’s chief ministerial tenure.
The High Court, however, had dropped IPC 120, 120B, 409, 420, 471, 477, 477A and 13(2) under Prevention of Corruption Act against Prasad, giving him relief under section 300 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act and Article 22 of the Constitution which states that a person once convicted or acquitted cannot to be tried for the same offence again.
Prasad had moved the petition in the High Court for relief under the CrPC section after he was found guilty by the CBI court on 30 September, 2014 in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from Chaibasa Treasury.
(With agency inputs)
