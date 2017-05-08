SC Verdict Today on Dropping of Conspiracy Charges Against Lalu

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday announce its verdict on a CBI plea opposing the dropping of conspiracy charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case.

The former Bihar chief minister was convicted over the fodder scam and awarded five-year sentence in October 2013, disbarring him from electoral politics. Lalu is currently out on bail.

The Jharkhand High Court had, however, dropped the conspiracy charge against him in one of the cases in 2014, following which the CBI appealed against the move. The top court had reserved its judgment on April 20.

The High Court had ordered that proceedings against him be continued under IPC sections 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed or giving false information) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment, and in such attempt doing any act towards the commission of the offence), PTI reported.

The charges are in connection with the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 96 lakh during Lalu’s chief ministerial tenure.

The High Court, however, had dropped IPC 120, 120B, 409, 420, 471, 477, 477A and 13(2) under Prevention of Corruption Act against Prasad, giving him relief under section 300 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act and Article 22 of the Constitution which states that a person once convicted or acquitted cannot to be tried for the same offence again.

Prasad had moved the petition in the High Court for relief under the CrPC section after he was found guilty by the CBI court on 30 September, 2014 in the fodder scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from Chaibasa Treasury.

