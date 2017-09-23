SCCL to Issue Recruitment Notification Today, Apply Online at www.scclmines.com
New Delhi: To fill 750 vacant trainee posts, including 643 worker cadre and 107 officer cadre, the state-owned coal mining giant Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to issue a recruitment notification on Saturday.
According to the SCCL sources, the workers cadre vacancies include 288 posts of fitter trainee, 143 electrician trainee, 69 assistant foreman trainee, 51 turner/machinist trainee, 35 sub-overseas trainee (civil), 24 assistant foreman trainee, 24 moulder trainee, 8 motor mechanic trainees and one melter.
The executive cadre vacancies include 68 posts of management trainee (E&M), 37 management trainee (mining), one management trainee (hydro geologist) and one management trainee (geo-physicist).
To know details like pay scale, local and non-local eligibilities and submission of applications (ONLINE), aspiring candidates can visit the official website – www.scclmines.com
