SCCL to Issue Recruitment Notification Today, Apply Online at www.scclmines.com

To fill 750 vacant trainee posts, including 643 worker cadre and 107 officer cadre, the state-owned coal mining giant Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is all set to issue a recruitment notification on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2017, 9:43 AM IST
The company has decided to issue the recruitment notification as part of a new recruitment drive, The SCCL sources said.
According to the SCCL sources, the workers cadre vacancies include 288 posts of fitter trainee, 143 electrician trainee, 69 assistant foreman trainee, 51 turner/machinist trainee, 35 sub-overseas trainee (civil), 24 assistant foreman trainee, 24 moulder trainee, 8 motor mechanic trainees and one melter.

The executive cadre vacancies include 68 posts of management trainee (E&M), 37 management trainee (mining), one management trainee (hydro geologist) and one management trainee (geo-physicist).

To know details like pay scale, local and non-local eligibilities and submission of applications (ONLINE), aspiring candidates can visit the official website – www.scclmines.com

