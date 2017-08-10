School by Day, Dance Bar by Night: Party Lands Village Head in Trouble

A government-run primary school in Mirzapur was turned into a dance bar to celebrate the birthday of the village pradhan’s son, prompting outrage and an investigation.A video of the Monday night festivities went viral where women, reportedly bar dancers, can be seen performing to Hindi film songs, while two men are seen joining in and handing them money.The primary school in Tetraihiya Kala Khurd in Jamalpur village was shut on Monday for Raksha Bandhan. When the teachers arrived the next morning, they found the place littered and had to clean it up with the students.When the teachers enquired, it was found that Ramkesh Yadav, the gram pradhan, had organised a party to celebrate his son’s birthday.Assistant teacher Ashok Kumar informed Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Praveen Kumar Tiwari about the incident, following which Tiwari directed the Basic Education Officer to investigate.“I will be requesting the District Magistrate and Chief Development Officer to take stern action against the pradhan,” BSA Praveen Kumar Tiwari said.According to Tiwari, the school was closed for three days from Saturday to Monday. The principal said the pradhan took the school keys from him after classes ended on Saturday.The teachers reportedly didn’t know about the party and were surprised to see the school premises littered the next morning.The village pradhan admitted to having organised the birthday bash for a relative, but denied attending the function himself. He claimed he was visiting a relative’s house in a nearby village.