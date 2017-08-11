School in Kerala Has a Different Uniform For Students Not Doing Well in Studies

The Al-Farook English medium school in Malappuram has come up with a way to set apart students who do well in the school-decided parameters and those that don’t — different coloured uniforms.The discrimination came to light when the childline service received a complaint on the mental harassment that students were being subjected to.Childline counsellor, Muhsin Party, said that the service conducted a probe into the matter and has spoken to both the principal and students.The students claimed that they do not know what parameters have been set by school authorities and came to know about the new system when their respective class teacher announced it.Muhsin said that when the counsellors talked to the children, they realised that the students were being subjected to mental harassment. “The people around them – relatives, neighbours – would ask about the different uniform and taunt them about it,” said Muhsin.The counsellor claims that when questioned, the principal argued that it was a system that was being followed abroad.After instructing the school to discontinue the system, the childline service submitted a report to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.