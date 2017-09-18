GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Teen Dead as Bengaluru Minors Take Luxury Cars on Joyride; Fathers Booked

While the other two drivers have been remanded to the Madiwala Juvenile Remand Home till September 21, their fathers were released on bail.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:September 18, 2017, 11:42 AM IST
Bengaluru: Three underage boys speeding in high-end luxury cars met with a deadly accident early on Sunday morning in Bengaluru, resulting in the death of one. Police later booked the fathers of all three minors along with the two survivors.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the three school students borrowed their fathers’ cars and went on a joyride on the Hosur elevated flyover. According to sources, this was a regular practise among the three.

While coming down from the flyover, the three cars touched each other and lost control, even as they were speeding at 150 kilometre per hour.

The one who was driving a Skoda car hit a divider on the left side of road and died instantly when his head snapped due to the impact. The two others escaped with minor injuries.

The other car, an Innova, veered towards the right and jumped over a 2-feet divider and hit a milk canter that was coming from the opposite side. While the Innova driver survived unharmed, the canter turned turtle and its wheels came off.

All three hail from affluent families and were studying in some of the best international schools in the city. Two of the fathers work with leading IT companies in Bengaluru.

The families claim the three schoolchildren would often go for such drives in the wee hours.

The DCP and Additional CP visited the accident scene later, while the police lodged an FIR to book the minor drivers and their fathers.

