Schoolgirl Stabbed to Death in UP for Protesting Against Molestation

While protesting being teased a 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by five men in Baansdeeh area on Tuesday, said the police."Ragni Dubey, a resident of Bajha village, was on her way to school on her bicycle when five men on two motorcycles intercepted her near Shankarpur Bhawani temple and pressured her to talk to them," SP Sujata Singh said."As the girl refused to talk, they pushed her bicycle and when she fell down on the road, they repeatedly stabbed her and left her bleeding profusely," she said.The family members rushed her to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.The family members have told the police that the victim, a class 12 student, was being followed by some motorcycle-borne youth since some time.On the complaint of the family, an FIR has been filed against the village pradhan, his son, his nephew and two others of the village, the SP said.(With PTI inputs)