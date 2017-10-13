Schools Along LoC in Poonch Shut Due to Shelling by Pakistan Army

: Schools were on Friday closed down by authorities along a section of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district due to firing and shelling by Pakistani troops, a district official said."The schools along the LoC in Digwar and Khadi Karmara were closed in view of the firing and shelling by Pakistan on Friday," Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Tariq Ahmed Zargar said. However, Zargar said schools in other areas in the hinterland were open.The schools were closed only for Friday in view of the shelling, he said, adding the situation along the border line was under control as firing and shelling stopped around 1430 hours.Pakistani troops on Friday violated ceasefire for a second consecutive day and resorted to firing and mortar shelling at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch, drawing strong retaliation from the Indian Army."Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortarsfrom 0745 hours in Krishnagati (KG) sector along the Line of Control (LoC) on Friday," a Defence Spokesman said.On Thursday, an army jawan and a civilian porter were killed and six others including a porter were injured when Pakistani troops opened fire and shelling at forward areas along the LoC in Poonch.