SCI Recruitment 2017: 50 ERPO Vacancies, Walk in Interview on Nov 30 at Shipping India Head Office, Mumbai
Candidates eligible and interested in exploring this opportunity with SCI can appear for walk-in interviews with required educational qualification documents/certificates etc.
SCI Recruitment 2017 Walk-in Interviews for ERPO notification has been released by the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) on its official website - shipindia.com.
The Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) aims to fill 50 vacancies for the posts of Engine Room Petty Officer (ERPO) & Trainee Engine Room Petty Officers (Tr.ERPO). Walk in interviews are scheduled for 30th November 2017, this month.
Candidates eligible and interested in exploring this opportunity with SCI can appear for walk-in interviews with required educational qualification documents/certificates etc.
Candidates can download the official advertisement released by the Shipping Corporation of India from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download Detailed Notification?
Step 1 – Visit official website - shipindia.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’
Step 3 – Click on ‘Fleet Personnel’
Step 4 – Under Recruitment Drive tab, click on
Walk in Interview on 30.11.2017 (Thursday) at 10:30 a.m. for recruitment of Engine Room Petty Officers (Fitter) and Trainee Engine Room Petty Officers (Tr. Fitter) on Direct Contract Employment on SCI’s Owned and Managed Vessels.
Step 5 – Download the pdf ERPO Selection and save/print it further reference
Direct link: http://www.shipindia.com/careers/recruitment-details.aspx?MTA3Mg..
Education Qualification:
Candidates must hold a Diploma in any of the below mentioned courses:
1. Mechanical Engineering from recognized polytechnic,
or
2. National Trade Certificate in the trade of Fitter or Diesel/Motor Mechanic or Machinist or welder
Both the above diplomas must be issued by the National Council of Training in Vocational Trade, Ministry of Labour, Government of India (NCTVT) or by the Industrial Training Institute of State Government (ITI)
or
3. Two years Trade Apprentice certificate from Government approved Shipyard in the trade of Fitter or Diesel/Motor Mechanic or Machinist.
Age Limit:
1. The upper age limit for candidates applying for the recruitment drive is 45 Years, SC/ST candidates have a 5 years relaxation
2. For the post of Trainee ERPO, the upper age limit is 30 Years and relaxation of 5 years is given to SC/ST candidates
Walk-In Interviews Venue
Candidates should gather at the interviews venue on 30th November 2017 at 10:30AM sharp. Here is the address:
SCI Head Office,
17th Floor, Cafeteria,
Shipping House,
The Shipping Corporation of India Ltd.,
245, Madame Cama Road, Mumbai‐400021
Contact No. : +91-22-22843608
The candidates must carry all educational certificates/mark sheets, original and copies and other required documents as per the notification.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of their qualification and interview.
