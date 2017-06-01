Science Comes Below Mythology, Says Judge Who Thinks Peacock is Brahmachari

New Delhi: A day after Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma’s remarks saying ‘Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen’ went viral on social media, he reappeared for an interview on CNN-News18 and said science comes below mythology.

“You can consult any scientist or those involved in animal husbandry. More importantly, it is written in our holy books that peacock is a brahmachari,” said Sharma.

When asked for scientific basis of his judgment, he said, “It’s written in Brahma Puran, which is thousands of years old.”

On this, the CNN-News18 journalist pointed out that the puranas are a part of mythology and not some scientific journal. “Science comes below mythology,” responded the judge.

Advising the journalist to read his 139-page judgment which advised central government to make cow the national animal, Sharma said his judgement has been confirmed by the Supreme Court.

He, however, was quick to add that making cow the national animal was only a “suggestion” and it was “not binding” on the central government.

When asked for a rationale behind this, he said, “Cow milk has several benefits. If we don’t get milk, how will we survive? And what do other countries know about our culture of milk, mawa and milk-based sweets like kheer?”

Justice Sharma said cow milk was also needed for ‘Abhishek’ of the statues of Hindu gods in temples. “Thousands of litres of milk goes to worship of gods only,” he said.

“We can’t stop people from doing so. So, rather than stopping them, we must produce more milk. How can we hurt their sentiments? And why shouldn’t there be Abhishek?”

He said not only cow milk but cow urine and cow dung were also very beneficial.

On a question around the beef ban debate, Justice Sharma said, “I am not a political man. I cannot reply on beef.”