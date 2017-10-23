Scolded by Teachers, Class 10 Girl in Kerala's Kollam Jumps Off School Building

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to her head injuries on Monday after having jumped off her school building in Kollam on Friday.The girl's family has been alleged that the Class 10 student took the extreme step after being reprimanded by the teachers at her school. Police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against two teachers of Trinity Lyceum School.According to police, a week before Monday’s incident, the younger sister of the deceased girl, who studies in class eight, was punished by her teachers for talking and was made to sit with boys.Later, their mother had threatened to raise a complaint against the school, but the matter was settled soon. After that the older girl used to check on her sister every day.According to police, there are two versions that the deceased had slapped another eighth standard student and was scolded by a teacher in the staff room.The other version of the incident is that the Class 8 students had started making fun of the younger girl over her sister visiting her every day. The Class 8 students then took it up with their teachers, who then scolded the Class 10 girl in the staff room.It is being alleged that the 15-year-old killed herself soon after coming out of the staff room. Kollam Police are investigating the matter, while both the teachers are absconding.Police failed to record the statement of the girl while she was still undergoing treatment at the hospital as she was unconscious.According to a PTI report, several students' outfits staged protests here against the school management over the incident.