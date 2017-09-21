Scorned Kerala Woman Chops Off 26-year-old Man's Genitals, Arrested

A 30-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly chopping off the genitals of her boyfriend in Malappuram district of Kerala.According to the police, the incident took place after the couple checked in at a lodge in Kattipuram on Tuesday. The woman had called her boyfriend, Irshad (26), to the lodge. She had set up the meeting after learning that he was planning to marry someone else, police said.Once there, she allegedly chopped off his genitals with a knife, police said.The youth was taken to a hospital after people in the lodge heard his scream. “He is undergoing treatment at MIMS hospital in Kozhikode as of now. He was staying in this lodge with a woman. We have taken her into custody for questioning,” a police officer said. He added that the victim has suffered a partial cut and was first taken to a local hospital but had to be transferred later.The police have refused to divulge any further information, saying that the case is under investigation. This is not the first case where a woman has cut off a man’s genitals. In July this year, a Tamil Nadu woman was accused of chopping off her husband's genitals after a fight over his extramarital affair. A Bengali woman had also allegedly resorted to a similar brutal act in July as she was unhappy with her marriage.A few months ago, a woman had chopped off the genitals of a swami in Kerala. She had said that she had to take such a drastic step as she was being sexually assaulted by him for about seven years. The woman, however, later changed her statement in court.