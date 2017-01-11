SC's Decision on Birla-Sahara Diaries 'Unfortunate': AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Wednesday dubbed the Supreme Court's decision of rejecting a plea for probing the alleged payoffs to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Birla-Sahara groups, as "unfortunate".

The Aam Admi Party (AAP), however, added that the apex court is the last platform of justice and the party respects its decision.

"We respect Supreme Court's decision but rejecting any corruption related plea without any probe is unfortunate," AAP's Delhi convenor Dilip Pandey told IANS.

"With all due respect we say that SC's today's (Wednesday) decision on Sahara-Birla diaries which involves Modiji is unfortunate," he added.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea for probing the alleged bribes by the Birla-Sahara groups when he was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

Rejecting the plea by NGO Common Cause, the bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Amitava Roy said that the evidence produced for seeking to file of a FIR against the Prime Minister and other political functionaries, including government officials, is not admissible.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party had been alleging that Modi took bribe from corporates like Birla and Sahara when he was Gujarat Chief Minister.

After Kejriwal, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi had also labled same allegations against Prime Minister Modi at a rally in Gujarat last month.