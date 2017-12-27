GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SDMC Proposes Ban on Display of Non-veg Food Outside Eateries

The proposal was brought in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its last House, which approved it, Leader of House Shikha Rai said, adding that hygiene and "sentiments of people affected by the sight" of meat were the main reasons behind the move.

Updated:December 27, 2017, 9:56 PM IST
Representative image. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Scrumptious seekh kebabs on skewers and juicy chicken tikkas put up outside food stalls to draw customers may soon have to be relegated to inside shelves, as the civic body in south Delhi has proposed that they cannot be displayed in the open.

The proposal was brought in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its last House, which approved it, Leader of House Shikha Rai said, adding that hygiene and "sentiments of people affected by the sight" of meat were the main reasons behind the move.

"It was a private member resolution originally moved by a councillor from Kakrola village in Najafgarh Zone in the Health Committee meeting. The committee then moved it to the SDMC House, which then approved it," a spokesperson of the SDMC said.

"The proposal would now be sent to the Commissioner to be examined, if it in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act," he said.

South Delhi is home to many eateries and restaurants selling meat products in places such as Hauz Khas, New Friends' Colony, Kamal Cinema in Safdarjung Green Park, Amar Colony Market near Lajpat Nagar.
